Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 21.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 15.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TEL opened at $137.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

