Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,871 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,994,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

