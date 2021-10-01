Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average of $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

