Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,753 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

