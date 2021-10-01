Scrypta 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $214,456.45 and $4.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00020207 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001639 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,047,250 coins and its circulating supply is 18,247,250 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

