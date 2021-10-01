SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 998.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.