SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $161.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.18 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

