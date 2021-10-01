SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,160,027 shares of company stock valued at $171,562,323. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

