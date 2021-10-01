SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.