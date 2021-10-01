SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in The AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

