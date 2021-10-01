SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $476.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

