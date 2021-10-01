Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $53.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $51.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

Shares of GS opened at $378.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.76. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

