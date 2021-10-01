Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

NYSE WY opened at $35.57 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 199.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 96.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,450,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 45.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

