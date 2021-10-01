SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.13 and last traded at $59.13. Approximately 22,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,047,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $792,813. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,620,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

