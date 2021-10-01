SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.13 and last traded at $59.13. Approximately 22,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,047,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $792,813. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,620,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.