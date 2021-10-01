Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS SOMLY opened at $18.07 on Friday. Secom has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

