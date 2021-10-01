Seedify.fund (SFUND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.72 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $59.57 million and $6.72 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00006819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00104583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.45 or 0.99934126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.38 or 0.06775781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,133,884 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

