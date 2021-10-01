Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 7,550 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,986 shares of company stock valued at $30,674,420. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

GSHD stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average is $118.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

