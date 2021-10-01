Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 214,191 Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vocera Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 152,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 160,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,228 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VCRA opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -269.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

