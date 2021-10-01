Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

