Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,372,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,282,000 after buying an additional 109,407 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 211,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 162,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $80.61 and a one year high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23. The stock has a market cap of $579.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

