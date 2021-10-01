Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

