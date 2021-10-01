Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 3,941 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.79.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

