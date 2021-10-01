Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Select Sands stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.
About Select Sands
