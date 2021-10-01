Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Select Sands stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.

Get Select Sands alerts:

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.