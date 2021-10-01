SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $31.62 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 663,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of KE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 71,904 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after buying an additional 602,372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of KE by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

KE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

