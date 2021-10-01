SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $38,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSE A traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $153.83. 7,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.81 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

