SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,895 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $25,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.56. 4,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.11.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

