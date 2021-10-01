Shard Price Tops $0.14 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded up 49.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

