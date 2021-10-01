Shawn M. Bowman Sells 1,000 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $33,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. The company has a market cap of $261.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 2.30. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. Analysts expect that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanara MedTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

