Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,854 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $266.95 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.16 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.87.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,505 shares of company stock worth $70,198,643. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

