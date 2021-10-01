Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Primerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. increased their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.97.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

