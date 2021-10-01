Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.10 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

