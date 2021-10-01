Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.16 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 150.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.