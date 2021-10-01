Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 667,586 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 880.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 454,453 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.7% during the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 319,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 115.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 283,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.47 million, a PE ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

