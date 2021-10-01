Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.10% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

