Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in September

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

