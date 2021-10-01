Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in September

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $26.71.
About Shenzhou International Group
