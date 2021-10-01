Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

SHECY opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.