Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Drops By 77.7%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,615,600 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the August 31st total of 7,236,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.5 days.

Shares of AICAF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

AICAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DBS Vickers raised Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

