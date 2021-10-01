Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Declines By 99.5%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
ALS stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $9.95.
ALS Company Profile
