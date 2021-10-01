Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Declines By 99.5%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ALS stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

