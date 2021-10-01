Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 2,460.0%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 2,460.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CEOS opened at $0.08 on Friday. CeCors has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
About CeCors
