Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 2,460.0%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 2,460.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CEOS opened at $0.08 on Friday. CeCors has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

