Short Interest in Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Increases By 437.5%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Dixons Carphone stock remained flat at $$1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

About Dixons Carphone

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

