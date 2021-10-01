Short Interest in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Grows By 271.2%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 271.2% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 521,137 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

