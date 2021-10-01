Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Drops By 93.1%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BICK opened at $34.13 on Friday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.
