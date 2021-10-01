Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Drops By 93.1%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BICK opened at $34.13 on Friday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BICK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

