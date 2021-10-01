Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Drops By 74.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the August 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 481,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter.

