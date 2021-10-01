Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Declines By 61.9%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FSNUY stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSNUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

