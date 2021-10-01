Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Decreases By 78.7%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ILIKF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.91. 204,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Ilika has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

About Ilika

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

