Short Interest in InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Grows By 180.6%

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a growth of 180.6% from the August 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,033,623,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of InCapta stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. 208,115,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,847,438. InCapta has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.

About InCapta

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

