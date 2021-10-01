Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases By 287.2%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 287.2% from the August 31st total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,024,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,308,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.24 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.