Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Drops By 87.8%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $28.00 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

