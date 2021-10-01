Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Expands By 438.4%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 438.4% from the August 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

