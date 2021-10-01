Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rises By 1,200.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.69. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

