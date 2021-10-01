Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rises By 1,200.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MTUAY opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.69. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $134.70.
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
